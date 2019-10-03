Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Risod profile: Congress hopes to score hat-trick in constituency as Ameet S Zanak seeks re-election

Risod Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Washim district — Washim.

Constituency Name – Risod

Constituency Number – 33

District Name – Washim

Total Electors—3,06,583



Female Electors —1,45,390



Male Electors —1,61,191



Third Gender—2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 2009, independent candidate Anantrao Vitthalrao Deshmukh lost to Congress' Zanak Subhashrao Ramrao who won with almost 51,234 votes. After Ramrao's death in 2013, his son Ameet S Zanak of Congress won the 2014 election for the Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Jadhav Vijay Tulsiram by a margin of nearly 16,000 votes. The 2019 election will see Ameet seeking re-election in the constituency while Congress hopes for a hat-trick.

Demographics – Risod Municipal Corporation, a village a few years earlier and now a small city, hosts a population of 207,545 people.