'Rise up students, your future is at risk': Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi on proposal to overhaul UPSC

Politics FP Staff May 22, 2018 14:04:51 IST

On Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wanting to appoint officers of the RSS' choice into the central services by manipulating the merit list.

He tweeted:

The Centre is reportedly considering a major change in the allocation of services to successful candidates of civil services examination.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) asked the department concerned to examine if the services can be allocated after the completion of foundation course, according to an official communique. The duration of foundation course for officers of almost all the services is three months.

Service allocation to the candidates selected on the basis of civil services examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is made well before the commencement of the foundation course.

The PMO wants to examine if service allocation/cadre allocation to probationers selected on the basis of the examination can be made after foundation course, as per the communication sent by the personnel ministry to different cadre-controlling authorities.

The departments concerned have been asked to examine the feasibility of giving due weightage to the performance in the foundation course, and making service allocation as well as cadre allocation to all India services officers based on the combined score obtained in the civil services examination and the foundation course, the communique said.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 14:04 PM

