Rewari Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Rewari Assembly Election 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Rewari Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 74

Total electors: 2,35,494

Female electors: 1,11,191

Male electors: 1,24,302

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: From 1989 to 2009, Rewari has been the bastion of Congress' Ajay Singh Yadav, who won the Assembly polls five times in a row. But this year, Yadav said that he would not contest the polls and announced his son and former president of the Haryana Youth Congress Chiranjeev Rao's candidature from the Rewari segment in place of him. In the 2014 polls, however, the BJP advanced and made a resounding victory with its candidate Randhir Singh Kapriwas securing 81,103 votes and defeating INLD's Satish Yadav by a margin of 45,466 votes.

Kamla Devi from INLD, Pritam Jangid from Bahujan Samaj Party, Chiranjeev Rao from Congress and Sunil Kumar from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Rewari Vidhan Sabha falls under the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. According to the 2011 census, of total 2,35,494 population 39.02 percent is rural and 60.98 percent is urban population. The Scheduled castes and Scheduled tribes ratio is 19.98 and 0, respectively.

