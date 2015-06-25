On the 40th anniversary of the Emergency rule in India, PM Modi recounted the event with a series of tweets, saying it was “one of India's darkest periods.”

PM Modi, who was only 25 years old at the time said it brought back memories. He also mentioned socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan who he said helped safeguard democracy.

On 25 June, 1975 the then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in India citing grave threat to her government and sovereignty of the country from both internal and external forces.

We mark 40 years of one of India's darkest periods- the Emergency, when the then political leadership trampled over our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2015

Inspired by the call of JP, several men & women across India selflessly immersed themselves in the movement to safeguard our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2015

We are very proud of the lakhs of people, who resisted the Emergency & whose efforts ensured that our democratic fabric is preserved. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2015

Personally, the Emergency brings back many memories. As youngsters, we learnt a lot during the anti-Emergency movement. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2015

Emergency was a great opportunity to work with a wide spectrum of leaders & organisations fighting for the same goal- return of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2015