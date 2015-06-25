Politics

Remembering Emergency: Modi tweets about 'India's darkest period' on 40th anniversary

On the 40th anniversary of the Emergency rule in India, PM Modi recounted the event with a series of tweets, saying it was “one of India's darkest periods.”

FP Staff June 25, 2015 12:50:15 IST
PM Narendra Modi. PTI

PM Modi, who was only 25 years old at the time said it brought back memories. He also mentioned socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan who he said helped safeguard democracy.

On 25 June, 1975 the then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in India citing grave threat to her government and sovereignty of the country from both internal and external forces.

Updated Date: February 03, 2022 15:44:17 IST