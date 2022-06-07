Remarks against Prophet: Pinarayi Vijayan urges Centre to take action against people spreading ‘hate propaganda’

Kerala Chief Minister said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh brought the country, which is revered by all as a secular democracy, to a state of embarrassment in front of the world

As several Gulf countries joined the chorus of protests over controversial remarks against the minorities by two now-expelled BJP leaders, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh brought the country to a “state of embarrassment” and urged the Centre to take action against those “propagating hate”.

“The Sangh Parivar forces have brought our country, which is revered by all as a secular democracy, to a state of embarrassment in front of the world,” Vijayan said in a statement.

He said the remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party’s expelled Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal against the Prophet not only affect social security but also the country’s economy.

“The Hindutva communal politics affects not our only social security but also our economy,” he stated.

The Chief Minister further said many Islamic countries, which employ millions of Indians and make a significant contribution to our economy and development, have become vocal in their opposition to the “politics of hatred” of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.

“Many Islamic countries that provide employment to lakhs of Indians and also play a major role in the development of our economy, have raised voices against the hate politics of BJP and Sangh Parivar. These countries have good relations with India,” he added.

He further alleged that the hate comments against Prophet are a part of Sangh Parivar’s agenda.

“The Centre should take action against those propagating hate and trying to destroy the secular fabric of our country. Moreover, we should unanimously raise their voice against such communal elements,” Vijayan said.

Following the suspension from BJP over her alleged remarks, Nupur Sharma withdrew her statement by saying that “it was never her intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings”.

BJP also issued a statement and said it strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion and is against any ideology which insults or demeans any section or religion.

