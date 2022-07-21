In a joint statement, the Opposition condemned the Centre's 'misuse' of investigating agencies and resolved to intensify fight against the 'anti-people' policies of the Modi government.

New Delhi: Hours before Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning before the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, as many as 13 Opposition parties led by the Congress on Thursday attended a key meeting to discuss "relentless political vendetta" unleashed by the BJP-led government to target its political opponents.

In a joint statement, the Opposition condemned the Centre's 'misuse' of investigating agencies and resolved to intensify fight against the "anti-people", "anti-farmer" and "anti-Constitution" policies of the Modi Sarkar that is destroying the social fabric of the society.

"Modi govt has unleashed a relentless vendetta against political opponents through misuse of investigative agencies by targeting prominent leaders of various parties. We will intensify our fight against the anti-people Modi Sarkar," read the statement.

Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the way the ruling dispensation is misusing central agencies is an an indication that the democracy is in danger. "Our fight is to save the nation. Today, if they would have been in our place, they would have indulged in arson," he added.

According to an NDTV report, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's party TRS, which has so far stayed away from meetings attended by the grand old party, also joined the meeting today.

Opposition parties Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Shiv Sena, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) attended the meeting held at the Leader of Opposition's office.

However, the meeting was skipped by Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party.

