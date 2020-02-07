Rekha Gupta Election Result 2020 Shalimar Bagh LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results BJP Candidate Rekha Gupta Shalimar Bagh Seat

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Rekha Gupta Profile: Former general secretary of the BJP's Delhi unit, Rekha Gupta has been fielded on the party's ticket in the Shalimar Bagh constituency, against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s sitting MLA Bandana Kumari, and JS Nayol of the Congress. The constituency will vote with the rest of Delhi on Saturday, 8 February.

Gupta has also served as the president of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) during her time as a student in 1996. She is also the founder of the Aas Foundation NGO, according to her Twitter bio.

Along with having been the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rekha is currently a member of the national executive of the party, her official website says. She also served as part of the Delhi Councillor from the Uttari Pitampura area in the National Capital in 2007.

Her personal website describes her as an "active" member of the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) from childhood. "Her political pathway began in the year 1992, when she entered Daulat Ram College, Delhi University and joined Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a students’ organisation. She took active interest in solving the problems faced by her fellow students and emerged as a powerful voice of her college students," the website adds.

The website also says that her family is "dedicated" to the RSS and the BJP. Gupta pursued the BCom degree from the Daulat Ram College and went on to study for an MBA degree.

Gupta has been contested from Shalimar Bagh, a traditional BJP bastion. The counting of votes will take place on 11 February. The current term of the Assembly will expire on 22 February.

The fight in Shalimar Bagh, like the rest of the Union Territory, is mainly between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP, which was re-nominated former deputy speaker Kumari as its candidate, would seek to retain power on the back of the development agenda it pursued in the last five years. On the other hand, Gupta will try to regain the seat it the party to lost out to AAP in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Congress's candidate Nayol, is a prominent local businessman.

Earlier, Shalimar Bagh was part of Outer Delhi, but after delimitation in 2008 by Delimitation Commission of India, it became part of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

With inputs from agencies

