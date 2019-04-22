Refugees from Bangladesh will get citizenship as promised in BJP manifesto, says Amit Shah in Kolkata

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Monday said that the refugees who migrated from Bangladesh, be it Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, or Christians, will get citizenship as promised in BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Shah said that the BJP in its manifesto has clearly stated that there will be zero tolerance against terrorism.

"We have clarified our stand in the BJP manifesto regarding Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Bill and NRC. I request the people of Bengal to vote without fear; BJP workers are guarding them as protectors of democracy in the Lok Sabha Polls," he said.

Hitting out at West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo, Shah said, "Mamata Banerjee is under pressure after the end of second phase polls. There is politics of appeasement in Bengal."

"Mamata Banerjee did not allow my rallies in Bengal, now the people here are not coming out in to attend her rallies," he added.

Commenting on BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, he said: "As far as Sadhvi Pragya is considered, I want to say that a false case was registered as to allege that there is Hindu terror. The court proceedings found the case to be false.”

Praising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-NDA government Shah said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at Centre, we have provided 10,000 poor with household in this district. Also, 3,000 urban poor got households. BJP gave gas connections to 7 crore houses, 8 crore houses got toilets and 50 crore poor will get Rs 5 lakh Insurance under Ayushman Bharat scheme."

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.