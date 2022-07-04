Rebel MLAs were lions in Shiv Sena; BJP-Shinde faction alliance a 'temporary arrangement': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut questioned the legitimacy of the faction led by newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and said the group cannot claim to be the original Sena

Moments ahead of the Eknath Shinde-led government's floor test, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut termed the alliance between BJP and Shinde faction a "temporary arrangement".

Raut said that the new government in Maharashtra won't be able to reach out to people and also took a jibe at the security provide to rebel Sena MLAs when they reached Mumbai last week after camping in Surat and Guwahati.

"This (BJP and Shinde faction alliance) is a temporary arrangement, they will not be able to go to people. They were lions in Shiv Sena. Even Kasab didn't have so much security but they had when they reached Mumbai. What are you scared of?" Raut said.

When asked if Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena would weaken after the MLAs leaving the party and forming a rebel faction, Raut said, "Party won't weaken, our oxygen isn't power. We aren't strong because we are in power, we are strong and that's why we are in power. People come and go."

The Shiv Sena MP said that the dissident MLAs "opted to join our party and left due to outside forces." He added that Shiv Sena will now go to villages and will find other workers to join the party.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP said the MLAs of the Shinde group should ask themselves some questions. "They used the party symbol and all benefits that come along with it to win election, and then broke the same party."

"We will definitely contest it in court. The Shinde faction left the Shiv Sena, then how can they claim that their group is the original party, and not the one led by Uddhav Thackeray. The Thackeray name is synonymous with the Shiv Sena," Raut said.

In a major blow to former CM Uddhav Thackeray, newly appointed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has reinstated Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena legislature party leader, removing Ajay Chaudhary.

