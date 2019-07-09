Rebel AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar files petition in Delhi Assembly, claims videos presented by Saurabh Bhardwaj 'not authentic'

New Delhi: Rebel AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar on Tuesday said he has filed a petition in the Delhi Assembly contending that the videos presented in the house by party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj while seeking his disqualification have "no authenticity".

Bhardwaj, however, said there is sufficient proof for Kumar's disqualification from the Assembly. The Delhi Assembly had on 2 July asked rebel AAP legislators, Sandeep Kumar and Kapil Mishra, to reply by 9 July to disqualification petitions filed against them by Greater Kailash MLA and AAP spokesperson Bharadwaj for their alleged association with the BSP and the BJP.

Kumar told PTI that the videos, purportedly showing his association with the BSP has no "authenticity and are in violation of the IT Act". The rebel AAP MLA further alleged that Bhardwaj was jealous of him for his a ministerial position and accused the AAP spokesperson of frequently commenting about his caste.

Kumar was the minister of SC/ST Welfare and Women and Child Welfare in the AAP government. Responding to the allegations, Bhardwaj said that he has submitted videos where Kumar has admitted to media persons that he is a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"This itself is sufficient proof to disqualify him from the Delhi Assembly. Rest all are stories cooked up by him. He is good at imagining stories and making his own films," the AAP spokesperson said. Assembly Secretariat sources said Mishra and Kumar have on Tuesday submitted their replies to the Delhi Assembly Secretariat.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.