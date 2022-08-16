Urging the Centre to not term free education and healthcare as 'freebies', Kejriwal offered his government's expertise to replicate the Delhi model across India and asked the Centre to keep politics aside in the larger interest of the country.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday offered his government's expertise to the Centre for improving school education and healthcare facilities across India and urged it to keep politics aside in the larger interest of the country.

He also appealed to the BJP-led Centre to not term free education and health care facilities as "freebies".

"I offer central government to use our services. Keep politics aside. Use our services-you, we and 130 crore Indians will together improve all schools. All governments (states) will do it together. And stop calling this a freebie, providing quality education isn't a freebie," said the Delhi chief minister at a virtual press conference.

I offer Central Govt to use our services. Keep politics aside. Use our services-you, we & 130 cr Indians will together improve all schools.All govts (states) will do it together.And stop calling this a freebie, providing quality education isn't a freebie: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/hQZqJW0HqB — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

There has been political acrimony over the issue of freebies with the BJP accusing Kejriwal of using it as a "bait" to trap people for power.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, cautioned people against what he called the "revdi culture" of offering freebies for garnering votes and said it is "very dangerous" for the development of the country. Modi had used 'revdi' as a metaphor for freebies being promised by some parties to woo voters and said the people, especially the youth, should guard against it.

"There is a need to open government schools on a large scale, improve them, regularise guest teachers and train teachers for children's future. Then India can become a "rich country," he said.

He also emphasised the urgent need for quality and free medical treatment across the country, citing Delhi's example which has given 2.5 crore people access to free medical treatment within five years.

"We will also have to make arrangements for quality and free medical treatment. We have done this in Delhi within five years. All 2.5 crore people of Delhi have access to free medical treatment. If Delhi government can do it, it can be done across the nation too," he added.

We will also have to make arrangements for quality and free medical treatment. We have done this in Delhi within 5 years, all 2.5 crore people of Delhi have access to free medical treatment. If Delhi Govt can do it, it can be done across the nation too: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/S7UQBRLRno — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.