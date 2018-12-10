Re-polling underway in Rajasthan's Karanpur Assembly seat after EC annulled 7 December voting due to faulty EVMs

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Re-polling is underway at booth number 163 in Karanpur Assembly constituency of Rajasthan, where the election was held on 7 December.

The re-polling at booth number 163 was necessitated after the Election Commission (EC) on 8 December nullified the polling held on 7 December in Karanpur assembly seat over the malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anand Kumar, while announcing the re-polling, said that votes would be cast from 8 am to 5 pm. Kumar said that as compared to the previous elections, there has been a considerable decrease in the cases of re-election this time.

In 2013 Assembly elections, the re-election took place at eight polling stations in six Assembly constituencies. While in 2008, re-polling was held at 130 polling booths of 24 Assembly constituencies.

Rajasthan went to polls on Friday and the results will be announced on 11 December. The polling was held at 51,687 polling booths out of which 259 were managed exclusively by women officials and security personnel.