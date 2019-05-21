Re-polling ordered at Amritsar booth no 123 on 22 May due to negligence during voting process in final phase

Chandigarh: Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered re-polling at one polling booth of Amritsar Parliamentary constituency on 22 May, due to negligence during the polling process.

"Polling booth number 123 in Amritsar Parliamentary constituency would undergo re-polling. The concerned Returning Officer and Observer have been instructed to act accordingly.

The political parties and the contesting candidates have also been intimated about the re-polling as per the directions of Election Commission of India" said Dr S Karuna Raju, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab. Necessary arrangements have also been made in this regard. "Election material, EVMs, security and poll staff in adequate numbers have been deputed for this task," he said

Meanwhile, the ECI ordered paid leave to all the voters of this particular booth on 22 May to facilitate voters to exercise their franchise.

