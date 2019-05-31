Ravi Shankar Prasad, Cabinet Minister 2019: BJP's constant counsel has worn several hats over the years

Ravi Shankar Prasad | One of party’s senior spokespersons, Ravi Shankar Prasad is a lawyer by profession.

He joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, BJP’s student wing, under the influence of RSS, and held several offices in the organization.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2000 and went on to become the coal minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.

He was made minister for Law and Justice in July 2002 and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in 2003. During the five-year NDA rule led by Narendra Modi, he was handed more than one portfolio, Communications & Information Technology and Law and Justice.

However, after the November reshuffle, he was left with the former portfolio, Electronics and Information Technology.