Ravi Shankar Prasad asks EC to take 'serious cognisance' of Rahul Gandhi's 'false statements' after SC verdict on Rafale petition

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of hitting “new lows” during his Lok Sabha campaigns, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urged the Election Commission (EC) to take serious cognisance of the Congress chief’s statements after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Rafale review petition on 10 April.

A video of Rahul’s statement after the verdict that came after the apex court decided that the admissibility of “stolen” Rafale documents as evidence will be decided on merit was played at the press conference held at BJP’s headquarters in Delhi. He was seen saying that the Supreme Court has admitted that chowkidar chor hai and that the Rafale deal is scam-riddled. “Rahul targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making false allegations and spreading lies. He twisted the court’s facts,” Prasad said.

He further said, “This statement was made after the Model Code of Conduct was in force. To not make false accusations with the intention to vilify and not use names of constitutional bodies for political campaign are conditions of the MCC. To wrongfully quote Supreme Court and modify its statements is a violation of the poll code.”

Prasad said that he had no comments to offer as far as the Court’s judgment was concerned, but questioned why Rahul attributed his lies to the apex court. “He (Rahul) is where he is thanks to legacy. When will he stop his shamelessness and stop abusing our leader (Modi)? He first questioned the EC and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) earlier. Why does he continue to denigrate the sanctity of constitutional and statutory bodies?” the Law Minister said.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and “his friends” have made a joke of democracy, he said, adding that the Congress leaders are desperate in the face of imminent defeat. “Democracy reveals the face of lies. But we ask him (Rahul) to apologise to the country?” he asked.

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that Rahul’s comments were incorrectly attributed to the apex court and sought an explanation from him by 22 April. In its order, the Supreme Court said that SC its observations or views should not be used in political rallies unless it is on record.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week had accused Rahul of committing contempt of court.

