Raver Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Raver Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,93,370

Female electors: 7,50,688

Male electors: 8,42,682

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Edlabad Assembly segment was renamed Muktainagar

Assembly constituencies: Chopda (ST), Raver, Bhusawal (SC), Jamner, Muktainagar, Malkapur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Haribhau Madhav Jawale won the seat in 2009. In 2014, veteran BJP leader Eknath Khadse’s daughter in law Raksha Nikhil Khadse won the seat, defeating NCP’s Manishdada Jain.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across large parts of Jalgaon district and a part of Buldhana district. Though traditionally it is a stronghold of the Leva-Patil community, Marathas became dominant here after delimitation.

