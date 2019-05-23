Raver Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Raver Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 4
Total electors: 15,93,370
Female electors: 7,50,688
Male electors: 8,42,682
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Edlabad Assembly segment was renamed Muktainagar
Assembly constituencies: Chopda (ST), Raver, Bhusawal (SC), Jamner, Muktainagar, Malkapur
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Haribhau Madhav Jawale won the seat in 2009. In 2014, veteran BJP leader Eknath Khadse’s daughter in law Raksha Nikhil Khadse won the seat, defeating NCP’s Manishdada Jain.
Demographics: The constituency is spread across large parts of Jalgaon district and a part of Buldhana district. Though traditionally it is a stronghold of the Leva-Patil community, Marathas became dominant here after delimitation.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:02:10 IST