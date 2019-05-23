Co-presented by


Raver Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:02:10 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VBA Nitin Pralhad Kandelkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Adakmol Rohidas Ramesh 0 Votes 0% Votes
HJP Madhukar Sopan Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IUML Roshan Aara Sadique Ali 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gaurav Damodar Surwade 0 Votes 0% Votes
RAJP Ajit Namdar Tadvi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Dr. Yogendra Vitthal Kolte 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nazmin Shaikh Ramjan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tawar Vijay Jagan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND D. D. Wani (Photographer) 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Khadse Raksha Nikhil 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Dr. Ulhas Vasudeo Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
Raver Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,93,370

Female electors: 7,50,688

Male electors: 8,42,682

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. Edlabad Assembly segment was renamed Muktainagar

Assembly constituencies: Chopda (ST), Raver, Bhusawal (SC), Jamner, Muktainagar, Malkapur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Haribhau Madhav Jawale won the seat in 2009. In 2014, veteran BJP leader Eknath Khadse’s daughter in law Raksha Nikhil Khadse won the seat, defeating NCP’s Manishdada Jain.

Demographics: The constituency is spread across large parts of Jalgaon district and a part of Buldhana district. Though traditionally it is a stronghold of the Leva-Patil community, Marathas became dominant here after delimitation.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:02:10 IST

