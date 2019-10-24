Raver Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Raver Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Constituency Name – Raver

Constituency Number – 11

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors –2,92,763

Female Electors –1,40,977

Male Electors –15,1,786

Third Gender –0

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – Raver has always been occupied by Congress or BJP since 1962. While Congress dominated till 1985, the Assembly constituency has been alternating between BJP and Congress every year since the 1985 Assembly polls except in 2009 Chaudhari Shirish Madhukarrao won the seat as an Independent candidate in 2009 by defeating both BJP and Congress. Chaudhari had won the seat by receiving 22,000 more votes than his nearest rival BJP's Shobhatai Vilas Patil. In 2014, Chaudhari joined Congress right before the Assembly polls, however, he failed to repeat his 2009 victory and lost the election to BJP's Haribhau Madhav Jawale of BJP by a margin of over 10,000 votes. In 2004, the seat was won by BJP's Arun Pandurang Patil, who had defeated Congress' DK Mahajan by a margin of 10,000 votes. In 1999, the seat went to Congress' Mahajan Rajaram Ganu who had defeated BJP's Arun Pandurang Patil with a margin of 6,000 votes.

Both the BJP and Congress have repeated Jawale and Chaudhari, respectively, once again for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019.

Demographics: Raver is a city in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. According to Census 2011, Raver had a population of 312,082.

