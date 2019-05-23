Co-presented by


Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:01:24 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VBA Maruti Ramchandra Joshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Bhikuram Kashiram Palkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Rajesh Dilipkumar Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
SFB Ad. Sanjay Sharad Gangnaik 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amberkar Pandharinath Vidyadhar 0 Votes 0% Votes
MSWP Nilesh Narayan Rane 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Vinayak Raut 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nilesh Bhikaji Bhatade 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Narayan Dasharath Gawas 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vinayak Lavu Raut 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Navinchandra Bhalchandra Bandivadekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Kishor Sidu Varak 0 Votes 0% Votes
Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 46

Total electors: 13,67,361

Female electors: 701693

Male electors: 6,65,668

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it was created in 2008. Dapoli and Guhagar Assembly seats were removed from the erstwhile Ratnagiri Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008. Rajapur and Sawantwadi Assembly segments were added from the erstwhile Rajapur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Kankavli, Kudal, Sawantwadi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Nilesh Rane won the seat in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Sindhudurg district and parts of Ratnagiri district. Sindhudurg district has a population of 8,49,651 persons as per Census 2011. Its literacy rate is 85.56 percent and the sex ratio is 1,036 females per 1,000 males. A majority of the population is dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. Marine fishery is the most important non-agriculture activity in the district. The district is well known for its mango crops, cashew and processing industries.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:01:24 IST

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:01:24 IST

