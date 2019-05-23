Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 46

Total electors: 13,67,361

Female electors: 701693

Male electors: 6,65,668

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it was created in 2008. Dapoli and Guhagar Assembly seats were removed from the erstwhile Ratnagiri Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008. Rajapur and Sawantwadi Assembly segments were added from the erstwhile Rajapur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Kankavli, Kudal, Sawantwadi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Nilesh Rane won the seat in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Sindhudurg district and parts of Ratnagiri district. Sindhudurg district has a population of 8,49,651 persons as per Census 2011. Its literacy rate is 85.56 percent and the sex ratio is 1,036 females per 1,000 males. A majority of the population is dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. Marine fishery is the most important non-agriculture activity in the district. The district is well known for its mango crops, cashew and processing industries.

