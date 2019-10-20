Ratnagiri Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ratnagiri Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are no reserved seats under any category in the Ratnagiri district.

Constituency Name—Ratnagiri

Constituency Number—266

District Name—Ratnagiri

Total Electors—281575

Female Electors—144085

Male Electors—137481

Third Gender—9

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The current MLA and Shiv Sena candidate Uday Ravindra Samant has consecutively won elections since 2004.

In 2014 elections, Samant won 93876 votes against BJP candidate Balasaheb Mane's 54,449 votes.

In 2009, the current MLA won the elections on NCP's ticket with 74,245 votes against BJP's Bal Mane who secured 65,969 votes.

In 2004, he defeated him again with about 6,000 more votes in his favour.

In 2019, Uday Ravindra Samant of Shiv Sena will defend his seat against Jadhav Rajesh Sitaram of BSP and Sudesh Sadanand Mayekar of NCP among other opponents.

