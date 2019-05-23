Ratlam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Guman Singh Damor leading

Ratlam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 24

Total Electors: 17,02,648 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,60,947

Female Electors: 8,41,701

Assembly Constituencies: Alirajpur, Jobat, Jhabua, Thandla, Petlawad, Ratlam Rural, Ratlam City, Sailana

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. Earlier it was known as Jabua Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria is the sitting MP after winning the by-election in 2015. He had previously served as the MP between 1998 and 2014. In the 2014 elections, Bhuria was defeated by Dileep Singh Bhuria by over 1 lakh votes.

Demography: The constituency is a Congress stronghold since Independence. In fact, the Grand Old Party has lost the seat only twice – 1977 and 2014. The constituency is overwhelmingly tribal, with over 85 percent of the population belonging to Scheduled Tribes. The two main districts that constitute the constituency – Jabua and Alirajpur – are also among the least literate in India.

