Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Ratia profile: INLD set to defend turf as BJP, Congress hope to give tough competition

Ratia Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 2,11,845

Female electors: 1,00,622

Male electors: 1,11,221

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: Yes, for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In Ratia’s 2000 elections, Jarnail Singh, INLD candidate, defeated the Congress’ Mahabir Parshad. The INLD continued to win in the following elections in 2005 and 2009 Gian Chand gained power over Congress candidates Gurdeep Singh and Jarnail Singh, respectively. In 2011, bypolls were conducted after the death of ruling MLA Gian Chand. The Congress emerged in power in Ratia for the first time after 29 years; INLD’s Sarfi Devi, the wife of the late MLA Gian Chand, lost to Jarnail Singh. INLD’s Ravinder Baliala gained over BJP candidate Sunita Duggal in a two-horse race, winning with only 453 votes more. The INLD gained its stronghold, Ratia, back in the 2014 elections after losing it to the Congress in the 2011 bypoll.

Balwan Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Jarnail Singh from Congress and Lakshman Napa from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Ratia LAC in 2019

Demographics: Located on the banks of river Ghaggar, Ratia is named after Rattan Nath, a Hindu sadhu.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .