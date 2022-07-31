'Rashtrapatni' row: MP Police book Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over objectionable remark on president Murmu

The complaint was filed by a BJP leader who claimed Chowdhury's remark 'hurt the sentiments of tribals.' Chowdhury on Friday wrote to Murmu & apologised to her for calling her 'rashtrapatni.' He said that it was a 'slip of tongue'

New Delhi: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Madhya Pradesh against Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his controversial remark on president Droupadi Murmu on the complaint of a BJP leader, a police official said on Sunday.

The FIR registered at Dindori police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including promoting enmity between different groups, has been sent to Parliament House police station in Delhi for action, he said.

A case was registered against Chowdhury under IPC sections 153 (A) (1) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) on the complaint of former MP minister Om Prakash Dhurve, said Inspector CK Sirame of Dindori Kotwali police station.

''The FIR has been transferred to Delhi Police by Dindori Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh for perusal and investigation,'' he added.

As the incident took place in Delhi, the FIR has been sent to Parliament House police station for action, Singh told PTI on Sunday. In his complaint, Dhurve claimed Chowdhury's remark had hurt the sentiments of tribals.

Row over 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Chowdhury on Friday wrote to president Droupadi Murmu and apologised to her for calling her 'rashtrapatni.' In a letter to the president, he said that he mistakenly used an incorrect word for her and it was a slip of tongue.

"I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue.

"I apologise and request you to accept the same," Chowdhury said in his letter to the president.

Earlier, the BJP rejected Chowdhury's "slip of tongue" defence saying that the matter "should not be taken lightly."

"It was not a slip of the tongue. If you watch the clip, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clearly (referred to President Murmu as) Rashtrapati twice, then he called her Rashtrapatni," Union law minister Kiren Rijiju told news agency ANI.

While talking to reporters on Wednesday, Chowdhury had used the word 'rashtrapatni' for president Murmu, which created a row with the ruling BJP raising the issue in Parliament, demanding an apology from him and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

On 25 July 2022, Murmu took oath as India's first tribal president. She is also only the second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional post after Pratibha Patil.

With inputs from agencies

