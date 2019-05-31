Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution: BJP leader had been chief of party's Maharashtra unit

Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve, a five-time MP who was a Union minister for a short period during the first term of the Modi government, returned as a minister of state in the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Danve, who rose from the ranks within BJP, was Minister of State for Rural Development in 2014.

But after then state BJP president Devendra Fadnavis became Maharashtra chief minister, Danve took over reins of the party's state unit.

The 64-year-old BJP MP served as Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution from 27 May, 2014 to 5 March, 2015. He quit his ministerial post after being appointed state BJP president.

