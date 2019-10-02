Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Rania profile: INLD, which secured two consecutive wins, likely to make it tough for rivals

Rania Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 44

Total electors: 1,77,719

Female electors: 83,365

Male electors: 94,354

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Results in the last four elections: Rania held its first Assembly elections in 2009. INLD candidate Krishan Lal gained over Congress candidate Ranjit Singh with a margin of 3,651 votes. In 2014, INLD’s Ram Chand Kamboj defeated HKP’s Gobind Kanda, winning with over 4,000 votes more.

Ashok Verma from INLD, Daya Ram Fatehpur Niyamat Khan from Bahujan Samaj Party, Amit Sihag from Congress and Ramchandra Kamboj from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Earlier known as Bhattian, Rania is one of the new Assembly constituencies of Haryana. It was previously a part of the old Punjab Region and became a part of Haryana in the 1960s. It has the biggest grain market in Sirsa, and Hinduism is the major religion of the area.

