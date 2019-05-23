Ranchi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Sanjay Seth of BJP wins

Ranchi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 16,48,464

Female electors: 7,79,681

Male electors: 8,68,783

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress MP Subodh Kant Sahay kept the BJP at bay for two terms, 2004 and 2009, defeating the saffron party candidate Ram Tahal Choudhary on both occasions. However, riding on the Modi wave, Choudhary vanquished Sahay in the 2014 General Election, by more than 1.99 lakh votes.

Demographics: Ranchi parliamentary constituency comprises parts Seraikella Kharsawan and Ranchi districts. Seraikella Kharsawan comes under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. According to Census 2011, the population of Seraikella Kharsawan district is 10.63 lakh persons. More than 60 percent of the population is engaged in the primary sector. Ranchi district is the seventh most densely populated state. In this district, 51.29 percent of the population comprises Hindus while Muslims constitute 28.77 percent as per Census 2011. Ranchi is also rich in natural and mineral resources.

