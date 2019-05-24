Co-presented by


Ranaghat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Jagannath Sarkar 783,253 Votes 53% Votes
AITC Rupali Biswas 549,825 Votes 37% Votes
CPI(M) Biswas Rama 97,771 Votes 7% Votes
INC Minati Biswas 23,297 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 9,137 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Gautam Ray 8,569 Votes 1% Votes
SUCI Haldar Paresh 6,454 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bidyut Biswas 5,729 Votes 0% Votes

Ranaghat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 1,602,849

Male electors: 831,318

Female electors: 771,531

Assembly Constituencies: Krishnanagar Dakshin, Santipur, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim, Krishnaganj (SC), Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC), Ranaghat Dakshin (SC), Chakdaha

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes, this is a new constituency which was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: So far, only Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates have won the elections held for this seat. In 2009 polls, Sucharu Mohan Haldar won the seat while Tapas Mandal retained the seat for the TMC in 2014 polls.

Demographics: Part of Nadia district, Matuas, a socio-religious community of Namashudras as well as Muslims are a significant chunk of the electorate in this constituency.

 

