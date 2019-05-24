Ranaghat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Ranaghat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 1,602,849

Male electors: 831,318

Female electors: 771,531

Assembly Constituencies: Krishnanagar Dakshin, Santipur, Ranaghat Uttar Paschim, Krishnaganj (SC), Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC), Ranaghat Dakshin (SC), Chakdaha

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Yes, this is a new constituency which was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: So far, only Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates have won the elections held for this seat. In 2009 polls, Sucharu Mohan Haldar won the seat while Tapas Mandal retained the seat for the TMC in 2014 polls.

Demographics: Part of Nadia district, Matuas, a socio-religious community of Namashudras as well as Muslims are a significant chunk of the electorate in this constituency.

