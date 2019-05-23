Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Ramtek Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
PPI(D) Dr. L.J. Khanhekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJSP Archana Chandrakumar Ukey 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Subhash Dharmdas Gajbhiye 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Kiran Premkumar Rodage (Patankar) 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJP Chandrabhan Baliram Ramteke 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Dhiman Vinod Bhivaji Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Com.Bandu Ramchandra Meshram 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Krupal Balaji Tumane 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gautam Wasnik 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Mahadeo Dhone 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Shailesh Sambhaji Janbandhu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tumane Kanteshwar Khushalji 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Professor Dr.Natthurao Madhavrao Lokhande 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sonali Ravindra Bagade 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sandesh Bhioram Bhalekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Kishor Uttamrao Gagbhiye 0 Votes 0% Votes
Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 16,77,245

Female electors: 7,90,088

Male electors: 8,87,157

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency earlier. Morshi Assembly segment was moved to Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Kamleshwar Assembly segment was dissolved and Kamthi segment was added from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Katol, Savner, Hingna, Umred (SC), Kamthi, Ramtek

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Shiv Sena stronghold. Subodh Mohite was the MP from 1999 to 2009. Congress’ Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik came to power in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena’s Krupal Balaji Tumane in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Demographics: Once represented by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Ramtek became a reserved constituency in 2008. This constituency has a significant population of Dalits and Kunbis.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019

