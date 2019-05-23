Ramtek Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 9
Total electors: 16,77,245
Female electors: 7,90,088
Male electors: 8,87,157
Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes
Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency earlier. Morshi Assembly segment was moved to Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Kamleshwar Assembly segment was dissolved and Kamthi segment was added from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.
Assembly constituencies: Katol, Savner, Hingna, Umred (SC), Kamthi, Ramtek
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Shiv Sena stronghold. Subodh Mohite was the MP from 1999 to 2009. Congress’ Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik came to power in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena’s Krupal Balaji Tumane in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
Demographics: Once represented by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Ramtek became a reserved constituency in 2008. This constituency has a significant population of Dalits and Kunbis.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:00:36 IST