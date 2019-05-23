Ramtek Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ramtek Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 16,77,245

Female electors: 7,90,088

Male electors: 8,87,157

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency earlier. Morshi Assembly segment was moved to Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Kamleshwar Assembly segment was dissolved and Kamthi segment was added from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Katol, Savner, Hingna, Umred (SC), Kamthi, Ramtek

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Shiv Sena stronghold. Subodh Mohite was the MP from 1999 to 2009. Congress’ Mukul Balkrishna Wasnik came to power in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena’s Krupal Balaji Tumane in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Demographics: Once represented by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Ramtek became a reserved constituency in 2008. This constituency has a significant population of Dalits and Kunbis.

