Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Ramtek profile: A traditional saffron stronghold, BJP wrested seat from Shiv Sena in 2014

Ramtek Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nagpur district — Umred (SC) and Nagpur North (SC).

Constituency Name — Ramtek

Constituency Number — 59

District Name — Nagpur

Total Electors — 278069

Female Electors — 134385

Male Electors — 143684

Third Gender—0

Reserved — No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Ashish Nandkishor Jaiswal of the Shiv Sena won this seat with 42,350 votes against Congress candidate Anandaraoji Ramji Deshmukh who netted 35,035 votes only. In the 2004 election, Jaiswal retained the seat with 41,115 votes against the Congress candidate Choukasey Chandrapal who could only secure 23,904 votes. Jaiswal won the seat again in 2009, receiving a total of 49,937 votes against the Congress candidate Mohite Subodh Baburao who netted 46,976 votes only.

In 2014, the BJP wrested the seat from Shiv Sena with its candidate Dwaram Mallikarjun Reddy winning defeating the incumbent Shiv Sena MLA by over 11,000 votes.

In the 2019 Assembly election, incumbent MLA Reddy is up against Udaysingh Sohanlalji Yadav of the Congress. Also, in the fray are Sanjay Vitthalrao Satyekar of Bahujan Samaj Party, Ishwar Chaitram Gajbe of the Aam Aadmi Party, and Bhagwan Bhaiyya Bhonde of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.

Demographics — As per Hindu Mythology, the ashram of the Hindu sage Agastya was situated close to Ramtek and is also known as the place where Sanskrit poet Kalidasa wrote Meghdoot on its hills.