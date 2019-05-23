Rampur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Azam Khan and Jaya Prada are leading

Rampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 16,16,984

Female electors: 7,44,900

Male electors: 8,72,084

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Begum Noor Bano of the Congress party won the seat. Yesteryear actress Jaya Prada won the seat in the 2004 and 2009 elections as a Samajwadi Party candidate. In 2014, the seat was won by Nepal Singh of BJP.

Demographics: Rampur is notably a Muslim-majority constituency. This can be gauged by the fact that all elections except four have seen Muslim candidates returning to the Lok Sabha. According to the 2011 Census, Muslims constitute a little over 50 percent of the population of the Rampur district, in which the seat falls.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.