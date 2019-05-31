Rameswar Teli, Minister of State, Food Processing Industries: BJP leader was re-elected from Dibrugarh seat in Assam

Rameswar Teli was appointed the Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The BJP leader was re-elected from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in Assam in the 2019 general elections.

Teli has been a member of the Committee on the Welfare of Other Backward Classes since 2016 and was earlier a member of the Standing Committee on Human Resource Development as well as the Consultative Committee for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation under the Ministry of Urban Development.

Educated till the higher secondary level, he was elected to the Assam Assembly for two terms from the Duliajan constituency that falls under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat.