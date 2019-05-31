Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Cabinet Minister 2019: Former Uttarakhand chief minister gets first chance at the Centre

Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank won the election from his Lok Sabha constituency again in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and is now said to have been given his first chance as a Central government minister. Nishank was the Uttarakhand chief minister from 2009 to 2011.

He is an arts graduate and also has a PhD in DLit.

Nishank was an MLA from Karnaprayag for three terms and also served as the state cabinet minister for Uttaranchal development in the Kalyan Singh cabinet and the Minister for Cultural Fulfillment and Endowments in Ram Prakash Gupta’s cabinet. After Uttarakhand was born, he was given charge of 12 departments, including the departments of finance, tax, revenue and water.

In 2012, he became an MLA from Doiwala, which falls under the Dehradun Lok Sabha constituency, but he resigned from Doiwala two years later and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Haridwar.