Baba Ramdev's stir against black money just got more interesting. The chatterati and the causerati have joined the show.

The whole Baba Ramdev episode was getting a bit unexciting. For all the hype around his fast, it was missing the zing, that X factor which makes even a public cause a wholesome entertainment in the country. Now, we have the filmy folk to spice things up.

It's not yet clear why actor Shahrukh Khan should make a statement which would make him instantly unpopular. But he has done it. He said Ramdev's movement was politically motivated and he would not support it.

"Unka agenda hai...jaise hi koi neta ho jata hai...voh yeh sab karne lagta hai (He's got an agenda...as soon one becomes a leader one resorts to such agitations)," he said on Thursday.

This is not the right way to raise an issue. People should do what they are supposed to do, he added.

Of course, there would be hushed talk over his actual intention. His new movie is due for release a few months away and he is trying to hog attention, some might say. Whatever it is, he has lent some glamour to a rather serious affair.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was soon to follow. "And what Baba Ramdev has done by raising the issue again is a very good thing...Earlier, I felt that corruption has become a very big issue but later it seemed to lose steam. But now I am happy that the battle against corruption has been taken up again," Azmi told reporters. Others like Mahesh Bhatt, Anupam Kher and Shekhar Gupta are expected to join in.

With so much action around, trust the irrepressible Ram Jethmalani to jump in. "The yoga guru is fighting for the restoration of the country's stolen property. I think Baba Ramdev requires the help and support of every citizen." Not many would appreciate his offering help though. Ask the BJP.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh spoke the unspeakable on Wednesday. Even as the government was going overboard wooing Baba Ramdev, the senior Congress leader let out what certainly would count as blasphemous. Ramdev's no sanyasi, he is a businessman, said Singh.

"Even to teach yoga, he charges Rs 50,000 from those who sit in the front seats, Rs 30,000 for the backseat and Rs 1,000 for the last seat. What else is this?” he added. A blunt one that. And just when the Baba is scaling strange heights as the spiritual leader-warrior, in the mould of the mythical Parshuram.

The Congress is unhappy with Digvijay’s irreverent talk and want him to keep his mouth shut. Knowing him, it is a difficult demand. Certainly, we have not seen the last of this yet. Things are warming up with the BJP and the RSS in the mix.