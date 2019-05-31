Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State, Social Justice and Empowerment: Dalit leader has been crusader for rights of backward classes

A prominent Dalit face, Ramdas Athawale was appointed the Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. He earlier served as a junior minister (MoS) in Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and represents Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha. Previously, he was the Lok Sabha MP from Pandharpur. He is the president of Republic Party of India (A) and was born in Agalgaon in Sangli district of Maharashtra.

He has been a trade unionist and is known more for his blunt remarks and popular laughter-evoking speeches in Parliament and outside. He has been part of NDA since 2011 after he quit the NCP-Congress alliance.

Following a split in the Dalit Panther movement in 1974, Athawale joined Arun Kamble and Gangadhar Gade in leading a rump in Maharashtra. His involvement with a faction of the Republican Party of India eventually led to an association with the Indian National Congress (INC). Athawale represented Mumbai North Central in the 12th Lok Sabha during 1998-99 and was elected to serve a second term in the 13th Lok Sabha of 1999-2004. A third term, in the 14th Lok Sabha, followed from 2004-2009.

He left the Nationalist Congress Party-INC alliance in 2011 after having lost in the 2009 Lok Sabha election, when he contested the reserved Shirdi constituency. Thereafter, he led the RPI party, joined the alliance of Shivsena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2011 and contested Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in an alliance.

Interestingly, Athawale established a children's wing of the RPI(A) in September 2017 and appointed his son, then aged 12, to be its leader.

He courted controversy in 2016, when he demanded firearms for Dalits for self-defence in the backdrop of suicide by a Dalit research scholar in Hyderabad University, Rohith Vemula. He also played a significant role in 'Marathwada Vidyapeeth Namantar' — a Dalit movement for renaming the Marathwada University after Ambedkar.