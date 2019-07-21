Ramchandra Paswan passes away: Narendra Modi pays tribute to Samastipur MP, says he worked tirelessly for poor

Condoling the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ramchandra Paswan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Lok Sabha member's social service efforts were noteworthy.

Shri Ram Chandra Paswan Ji worked tirelessly for the poor and downtrodden. At every forum he spoke unequivocally for the rights of farmers and youngsters. His social service efforts were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2019

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed grief over the demise of Ramchandra Paswan. The chief minister said Ramchandra Paswan was an able politician and a renowned social activist. Kumar termed Paswan as a "mild mannered and sociable person" and said that his death is an irreparable loss not only to society but to state politics as well.

The chief minister announced that Ramchandra Paswan will be cremated with full state honours, an official release said.

Meanwhile, President Ramnath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the death of the LJP leader. The President remembered him as a "grassroots leader who contributed to the well-being of the people of Bihar". Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Sigh also paid their tributes to the Samastipur MP.

Sad to hear of the passing of Shri Ram Chandra Paswan, MP (LS) from Samastipur, Bihar. He remained committed to serving those at the grassroots and contributed much to the well being of the people of Bihar. Condolences to his family, constituents and colleagues #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2019

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Bihar minister Shyam Rajak and Bihar RJD president Ram Chandra Purbey expressed their grief over the demise of the Samastipur MP. RJD leader Ram Chandra Purbey said that Ramchandra Paswan used to work tirelessly for the Dalits and his death left a void in state politics.

Ramchandra, the younger brother of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. He was 57 years old.

With inputs from agencies