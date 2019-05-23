Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 35

Total Electors: 14,55,891 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,31,467

Female Electors: 7,24,424

Assembly Constituencies: Paramakudi (SC), Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram, Mudukulathur, Aranthangi, Tiruchuli

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. A new constituency Tiruchuli was added.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: K Malaisamy of the AIADMK won the seat in 1999. In the next election, DMK’s MSK Bhavani Rajenthiran registered a victory. In the 2009 polls, JK Rithesh of the DMK won the seat. A Anwhar Raajhaa is the sitting MP from Ramanathapuram.

Demography: Ramanathapuram, the district where the pilgrim centre of Rameshwaram is situated, has been witness to several caste conflicts between Thevars, an influential OBC community in Tamil Nadu, and Dalits. The Thevars constitute 24.76 percent of the total electorate, followed by Dalits at 22.5 percent and Muslims, who form 16.39 percent of the electorate. Interestingly, in the last election, DMK and the AIADMK fielded Muslim candidates from the constituency.

