Raman Singh says BJP will rule Chhattisgarh once more, claims govt does not deceive the poor, farmers like Congress

Rajnandgaon: After filing his nomination for the upcoming state assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh expressed confidence that his government will come to power once again in the state for the fourth time.

"I am confident of forming a government once again in the state. There should not be a deficit of one single vote. We need to display our might once again to come back to power. Unlike Congress, who only deceived the poor and the farmers, we worked for the development of Chhattisgarh," Singh said while addressing a rally from his constituency in Rajnandgaon.

Launching a scathing attack at the opposition Congress, Singh said, "The Congress just took the people for a ride here in Chhattisgarh through their "Garibi Hatao" slogan. They did nothing for the poor here. The poor, these days, get rice at Rs 1 per kilogram, the women get gas cylinders for free.

"The Congress government here struggled to buy five quintals of rice to feed the people of this state. The farmers of this state badly suffered because of Congress," he added.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath who was also a part of Singh's public rally, said: "In the last 15 years, the state government through its various schemes have reached out to every single people living in Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister through his humbleness, hard work, honesty, and his leadership deserves every credit for making Chhattisgarh what it is today. From the deprived, poor, to the Adivasis, everyone in the state has got food security under the Raman Singh government."

The state will go to polls in two phases on 12 and 20 November, while the counting of votes will take place on 11 December. On Saturday, the BJP announced the names of its candidates for 77 seats out of 90 in the state.