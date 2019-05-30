Ram Vilas Paswan, Cabinet Minister 2019: LJP chief returns to Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for a second term

Chief of Lok Janshakti Party, a key NDA ally in Bihar, Union Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan took charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for a second consecutive term on Friday. He held the same portfolio in the previous Modi government. A seasoned politician, Paswan holds to his credit ten Lok Sabha poll victories and the fact that he was in the Council of Ministers under six prime ministers leading governments of a variety of coalitions, both led by BJP and Congress.

He is a prominent Dalit face in the NDA coalition and an advocate of extending reservation to employment sector as well. He formed the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in 2000 and was a minister in the UPA 1 as well.

Paswan is a law graduate and holds the distinction of winning his debut election in 1977, from the Hajip31ur constituency in Bihar with a record margin of over 4.2 lakh votes. He broke his own record in 1989 from the same seat, winning by over 5 lakh votes. However, this time Paswan bowed out of the electoral race, fielding his brother from the seat instead. He is expected to be sent to the Rajya Sabha by the NDA coalition.