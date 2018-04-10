Ram Vilas Paswan and his five-year-itch: Ahead of 2019, India's most reliable weathervane could prove tricky for BJP

Married couples tend to get afflicted by what psychologists call the seven-year itch, which is said to unduly strain their togetherness in the seventh year of their tying the knot. They either separate or divorce or cuckold their partners. Or they give a new footing to their relationship.

Union Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, however, suffers from a five-year itch, because of which he has the distinction of serving each of India's last five prime ministers. Since 1996, he has been part of every Union Cabinet, except for the United Progressive Alliance-II in 2009. Not for nothing then, Paswan is touted as India's most reliable weathervane, for the alliance which he joins almost always emerges as the winner.

After having been mostly silent for nearly four years from May 2014, which was when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, Paswan has begun to speak as only he can. It follows a format - he lavishes praise on Modi, predicts he will return to power, and gratuitously offers suggestions to the BJP for scaling new heights of power. None in the BJP can fault Paswan, so correct he is in his articulation.

Yet, the BJP should feel nervous because Paswan's suggestions go against its ideological essence. For instance, over the last one month, he has repeatedly spoken about the BJP "suffering" from the popular perception that it is anti-minority (read Muslim). For a politician as savvy as Paswan, he can't but be aware that the BJP has deliberately opted for an anti-Muslim image to expand its Hindu vote-base.

His critical analysis of the BJP's image, therefore, becomes a coded message to its bosses. It can be read thus: "You all are growing because of your anti-Muslim image, but I am being adversely affected." Paswan is impacted because his support base in Bihar comprises Dalits and a segment of Muslims. The rash of riots in the state, known to have been triggered by Hindutva outfits, is bound to alienate Paswan's Muslim supporters from him.

Paswan's recent interview to Hindustan Times was yet another incontrovertible proof that the five-year itch has beset Paswan. After lauding Modi for getting the government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court on its recent judgement on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, he returned to harping on the BJP's image problem. The party, Paswan said, is perceived to be insensitive to Dalits. Worse, it has just a year to change its image, he said.

How? He listed a slew of proposals that could persuade young Dalits see the BJP in a new light - create model Dalit villages, grant reservation to them in the private sector, provide land to the landless among them, and establish an all-India judicial service to ensure they are represented in the judiciary. Asking the BJP to adopt all these measures - barring the establishment of model villages - is tantamount to asking the BJP to risk the wrath of the upper castes, the party's mainstay.

From here on, it will all depend on whether Paswan's five-year itch subsides or intensifies. It will subside in case the BJP reins the Hindutva hotheads from attacking Dalits, desecrating Ambedkar's statues, and triggering communal tension in Bihar. But this is unlikely to happen - if anything, the closer India inches to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the more frequent the social conflict will become.

Paswan's five-year itch is designed to intensify incrementally. His rhetoric will become a bit sharper in case the BJP fails to win Karnataka. The itch will turn for the worse if the BJP also loses two of the three states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - in the Assembly elections of December. It is possible Paswan could then break away from the NDA.

But he will not hurry into choosing his side. A veteran who has witnessed the nation's mood change overnight, he might also wait till the election dates are announced to decide which ship - NDA, UPA or the Third Front - will help further the interests of his party - the Lok Janshakti Party.

For such an eventuality, the ground must be prepared in advance. It is very likely that Paswan will turn the proposals he listed in the Hindustan Times interview into his charter of demands. Impossible as it would be for the BJP to accept it, Paswan will cite that as a justification to quit the BJP-led alliance. Hindutva supporters will condemn him, in contrast to the jubilation with which they greeted his joining the NDA in 2014. But liberals will hail Paswan for remembering the tenets of secularism and ditching the NDA.

Unlike, say, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Singh, who is known to swing from one alliance to another, Paswan is always excused for his low fidelity quotient, for keeping company of rightwing nationalists for five years and then joining the left-liberals for another five. For instance, in 2003, Paswan quit the NDA over the 2002 Gujarat riots to join the UPA camp. Ten years later, he was trumpeting Modi's development model as a panacea for India's poverty.

Paswan is always excused because we all know his five-year itch is also a consequence of India's perverse political culture. Here is a veteran politician who can't dare think of contesting from a general seat. That is because the upper castes are unlikely to vote for him because he is a Dalit. He can't grow beyond a point in Bihar because its Dalits are not as assertive as their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh nor as numerous nor as prosperous, relatively speaking. Since Dalits can't provide protection to Muslims, the most important factor behind their voting decision, Pawan enjoys their goodwill that can never turn into a tide of support for him unless he aligns with a party representing a dominant social group.

So to remain effective, to have a bargaining power for himself and his community, he must change his allies to retain his relevance and clout. He has to ensure that not only does he end up on the losing side, but also that he is not taken for a ride. To end up on the losing side is to court oblivion for five years, a fate that befell Paswan in 2009.

That year he and Lalu combined to fight the BJP and the Congress in a triangular contest in Bihar. The NDA walked away with as many 32 out Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats. Much to his shock, Paswan was vanquished. It cost him a berth in the 2009 ministry of Manmohan Singh, whose party - the Congress - performed disastrously in Bihar but won handsomely elsewhere to form the government at the Centre.

Paswan did not think the UPA would lose in 2009. But the Congress, in its customary display of arrogance, demanded more Lok Sabha seats in Bihar than it deserved. It could only have been at Paswan and Lalu's expense. They thought they together could win a large chunk of seats in Bihar and then bargain hard for high-profile portfolios for themselves. Presumably, Paswan did not forget the lesson of 2009 while choosing his side in 2014.

Yet, to his credit, he waited and waited in 2014, hoping that the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal combine would allocate his party a number of seats that would be in consonance with his stature and his base. No such offer came. He feared he was being made to wait so that he exhausted the option of joining the NDA and would then have to accept a paltry number of seats as a fait accompli. So Paswan jumped ship at the offer of a sweet deal from the BJP.

When the seven-year itch surfaces in married couples, they are most likely to part ways when one of them has a suitor waiting on the sidelines. This is as true of Paswan. For instance, former minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who is considered close to Lalu, recently said that Paswan would align with the RJD before the 2019 elections. For a good measure, Singh pointed out, "When I had earlier claimed that Jitan Ram Manjhi would quit the NDA to join our alliance, there were denials and ridicule, but I stood vindicated."

Paswan, on his part, was contemptuously dismissive of Singh's prediction. Yet the BJP and Modi should worry, for his five-year itch has surfaced and there is a suitor waiting patiently for him. Paswan will remain in the NDA as long as the BJP continues to win.