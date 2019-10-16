Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Ralegaon profile: Three-time Congress MLA Vasant Purke hopes to avenge 2014 defeat by BJP's Ashok Uike

Ralegaon Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There are three reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe categories in the Yavatmal district — Ralegaon (ST), Arni (ST), Umarkhed (SC).

Constituency Name – Ralegaon

Constituency Number – 77

District – Yavatmal

Total Electors – 2,83,190

Female Electors –1,38,029

Male Electors – 1,45,160

Third Gender – 1

Reserved – ST

Results in previous elections: In 1999 elections, Congress candidate Vasant Chindhuji Purke won this seat with 53,852 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Ramaji Gangaram Atram who netted 31,347 votes. Purke won the constituency again in 2004 and 2009 elections defeating Shiv Sena candidate Dr Ashok Ramaji Uike both times. However, in 2014, Uike, who had joined BJP, defeated Purke with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

In the 2019 election, sitting BJP MLA Uike will be contesting against Purke of Congress. Also, in the fray are Shailesh Bhaskar Kisan Gadekar of BSP, Kavita Shankar Kanake of Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi, and Madhav Zingraji Kohale of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.

Demographics: Ralegaon is the district headquarters of the Yavatmal district.