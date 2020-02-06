Rakhi Birla Election Result 2020 Mangol Puri LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results AAP Candidate Rakhi Birla Mangol Puri Seat

Social worker-turned politician Rakhi Birla will be contesting from the reserved constituency of Mangolpuri, seeking her third term in the Assembly. She first rose to prominence in 2013, after she became the youngest and the lone woman Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet.

In the first Kejriwal Cabinet, Birla held the portfolios of women and child welfare, social welfare and languages. However, her ministerial tenure ended in just seven weeks after Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister.

In the 2013 elections, Birla emerged as a "giant killer" defeating veteran Congress leader and local heavyweight Raj Kumar Chauhan. Back then, Chauhan was serving as the PWD minister in the Sheila Dikshit Cabinet. Birla repeated her feat once again in the 2015 polls, when she defeated Chauhan by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

Since 2016, she is the deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly -- the youngest ever in Delhi’s history. She is also a member of the national executive of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which she joined soon after it was formed in 2012.

Before joining the AAP, Birla worked with a private news channel and was also active doing social work in the Balmiki community. Birla belongs to the Balmiki community, which is categorised as a scheduled caste.

The former minister holds a master’s degree in mass communications from Guru Jambheshwar University. Her surname, which reminds everyone of one of India’s leading families, is a result of a mistake committed by her teacher while preparing her Class X results. In fact, her actual surname is Bidhlan but has chosen to keep it Birla.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.