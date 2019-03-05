Rajyavardhan Rathore takes swipe at Kapil Sibal over his 'no losses' in IAF air strikes remark, asks him to go Balakot and check

New Delhi: Hitting out at Congress leader Kapil Sibal for his remarks on the 26 February Indian Air Force (IAF) strike, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday asked him to go to Balakot in Pakistan to check after the latter cited foreign media reports on "no losses" in the operation.

Amid the war of words between BJP and Congress on the air raid, Rathore tweeted, "You believe international media over own Intelligence agencies? You seem happy when media quoted by you says 'no losses in strike'?...and sir, for us you went to London to find evidence against EVMs, will you please also go to Balakot to check?"

He was quoting a tweet of Sibal in which the Congress leader had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising terror.

Sibal had tweeted, "Modiji, Is international media - New York Times, London based Jane's Information Group, Washinton Post, Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, Reuters reporting no proof of militant losses at Balakot pro-Pakistan? You are guilty of politicising terror?"

Locking horns after IAF chief BS Dhanoa's remarks on Monday on the air strike, BJP had charged Congress with politicising the issue while the Opposition sought the source of statements being made by BJP leaders with regards to the number of casualties at the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot.

Addressing the media, Dhanoa had said fighter pilots had hit the target given to them, adding that he could not give the number of casualties as it is for the government to clarify.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP chief Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Ahmedabad, had claimed that 250 terrorists were killed in the air strike.

India carried out the operation 12 days later, responding to the killing of over 40 CRPF personnel when a JeM suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Pulwama.

Hours after the air raid on 26 February, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the media that IAF fighter planes hit the "largest" training camp of JeM at Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, eliminating a large number of Jaish terrorists and training commanders.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.