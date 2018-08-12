You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Rajyavardhan Rathore takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's temple visit in Jaipur, says he is 'worried at difficult times'

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 12, 2018 19:07:38 IST

Jaipur: Union information and broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his temple visit, saying one tends to get worried in difficult times.

File image of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. PTI

File image of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. PTI

Jab mushkil aati hai to nani bhi yaad aati hai,” Rathore said talking to reporters at Jawahar Kala Kendra where he inaugurated an exhibition on achievements of government. The Congress president had on Saturday visited Govinddevji temple after addressing party workers during his one-day event for launching party's election campaign in Rajasthan where polls are due later this year.

Referring to Rajasthan tourism campaign tagline 'Jane kya dikh jaye', Rathore said that the Congress president is welcome here as the state is beautiful and famous on tourism map. Replying to question, he said the people of the state have been supporting the BJP for a long time.

"BJP has formed government in 20 states and everyone has seen the working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wants to move forward under his leadership,” he said.
Rathore also took out a 'Tri-colour Rally' in his parliamentary constituency Jaipur Rural to motivate youths to participate in the country's progress.


Updated Date: Aug 12, 2018 19:07 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores