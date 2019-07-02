Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on electoral reforms tomorrow; Opposition parties had given notice last week

New Delhi: As many as 14 Opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congres Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Communist Party of India (CPI), had given notice to hold discussion in Rajya Sabha under Rule 176 on the 'need for electoral reforms in the country'.

The leaders of the parties are expected to talk tomorrow about electoral bonds, 'One Nation, One Election' and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunction, among other issues.

Claiming that a majority of political parties was in favour of 'One Nation, One Election' idea, the government had on 19 June announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will constitute a committee to study the feasibility of the concept after a meeting of parties from which main Opposition Congress and major parties kept away.

