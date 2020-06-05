You are here:
Rajya Sabha polls: Congress fields Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka; ex-Union minister lost 2019 election from Gulbarga

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 05, 2020 15:35:10 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday nominated former Union minister and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka.

Kharge, a former leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, had lost the 2019 general election from his Gulbarga parliamentary seat.

He is currently the AICC general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, where the Congress currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress candidate for the ensuing biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka," a party statement said.

Kharge is a prominent Dalit leader of the party.

The Rajya Sabha election is slated for 19 June.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 15:35:10 IST



