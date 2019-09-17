You are here:
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar elected unopposed from Uttar Pradesh

Politics Asian News International Sep 17, 2019 09:05:07 IST

  • BJP candidates Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar were on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

  • The by-election and its results were scheduled to be held on 23 September, however, as no other candidate filed nomination, Seth and Nagar were elected unopposed

  • Both the former Samajwadi Party leaders have joined the BJP a month back

Lucknow: BJP candidates Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar were on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. The by-election and its results were scheduled to be held on 23 September, however, as no other candidate filed nomination, Seth and Nagar were elected unopposed.

Former Samajwadi Party MPs Surendra Nagar and Sanjay Seth, who joined BJP, nominated party's candidates for UP's Rajya Sabha by-election. ANI

Both the former Samajwadi Party leaders have joined the BJP a month back. After quitting Akhilesh Yadav's party they were elected as BJP candidates for the by-election to Rajya Sabha on 3 September.

They were handed over their certificate of the election earlier on Monday evening.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 09:05:07 IST

