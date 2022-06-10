Zee Group's founder Subhash Chandra who was backed by the BJP in Rajasthan lost

The results for the Rajya Sabha polls have started coming in.

Elections were held on Friday for 16 vacant seats in the Upper House of the parliament across four states- Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Here are the state-wise results:

Karnataka

In Karnataka, the BJP has won three seats while Congress bagged one seat. Victorious BJP candidates include finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

#RajyaSabhaElection2022 | BJP candidates FM Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh & MLC Lehar Singh Siroya (in pic 1) and Congress candidate Jairam Ramesh (pic 2 - file pic) win. JD(S) draws a blank, it had fielded D Kupendra Reddy (in pic 3 - file photo) from the state. pic.twitter.com/fKXIGEcSsW — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

The JD(S) failed to win any seats. JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy had accused Congress of horse-trading ahead of the polls.

Rajasthan

The Congress has won three of the four seats in the state while the BJP bagged one seat. All candidates fielded by the grand old party won the elections.

According to NDTV, Congress candidates Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari received extra votes.

Zee Group's founder Subhash Chandra who was backed by the BJP lost, the report added. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hailed Congress' performance in the state as "the victory of democracy."

राजस्थान में तीन राज्यसभा सीटों पर कांग्रेस की विजय लोकतंत्र की जीत है। मैं तीनों नवनिर्वाचित सांसदों श्री प्रमोद तिवारी, श्री मुकुल वासनिक एवं श्री रणदीप सुरजेवाला को बधाई देता हूं। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि तीनों सांसद दिल्ली में राजस्थान के हक की मजबूती से पैरवी कर सकेंगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 10, 2022

Meanwhile, The BJP on Friday suspended its Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwah for cross-voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha elections. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria issued an order stating Kushwah voted for Tiwari despite a whip and that she was being suspended from the BJP's primary membership.

