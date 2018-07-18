Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra quits BJP, set to join Trinamool Congress on 21 July

Senior journalist and two-time Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is set to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

According to Zee News, Mitra has submitted his resignation to BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday and will join the TMC on 21 July at the Shahid Divas celebrations.

Shahid Divas is celebrated by the TMC on 21 July to mark Martyr's Day that commemorates the 13 Youth Congress workers killed in police firing in 1993 during the Left Front regime. West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo, Mamata Banerjee is expected to lead the event where Mitra will formally join the party.

Though Mirta and have TMC not spoken on this, Banerjee's party has promised that a large number of new faces will join the party on Saturday, according to NDTV.

According to reports, Mitra was upset after being sidelined under the Modi-Shah leadership. He is considered to be a close aide of veteran BJP leader LK Advani.

Mitra has also been openly critical about BJP. When the BJP was defeated in the Kairana bypoll in May, Mitra was quoted as saying that the party did not pay adequate attention to the issue of sugarcane farmers, according to India Express.

Mitra was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from August 2003 to 2009. In June 2010, he was elected to the upper house from Madhya Pradesh by the BJP. His term ended in 2016. He had contested for the 2016 West Bengal assembly election from the Hooghly seat on a BJP ticket and lost.