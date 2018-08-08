You are here:
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election: Shiv Sena to back NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 15:38:26 IST

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena, an estranged ally of the BJP, will back the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the election to the post of the Rajya Sabha's deputy chairman, the party said on Wednesday.

The NDA has fielded Harivansh Narayan Singh of the JD(U) for the 9 August election. "We will back the NDA candidate," Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena had abstained from voting on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha moved by the Opposition in July against the Narendra Modi government.


