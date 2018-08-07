You are here:
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election: Nitish Kumar calls K Chandrasekhar Rao, seeks support of Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Politics FP Staff Aug 07, 2018 11:51:06 IST

Hyderabad: Bihar chief minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar on Tuesday sought the support of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for his party MP Harivansh Narayan Singh in the election for deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

File image of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. News18

Nitish Kumar telephoned TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and informed him that Harivansh will be contesting the election as the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He urged the TRS chief to extend support to Singh.

According to a statement from the chief minister's office, Rao told Nitish Kumar that he will take a decision after consultation with party leaders.

The deputy chairman will be elected on 9 August.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 11:51 AM

