Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Rajura profile: Incumbent BJP MLA Sanjay Dhote faces Congress' Subhash Dhote, STBP's Waman Chatap

Rajura Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Chandrapur district — Chandrapur (SC).

Constituency Name – Rajura

Constituency Number – 70

District – Chandrapur

Total Electors – 3,15,301

Female Electors – 1,50,373

Male Electors – 1,64,928

Third Gender – 0

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Sudarashan Bhagwanrao Nimkar won this seat with 50,654 votes against Swatantra Bharat Paksha (STBP) candidate Waman Sadashivrao Chatap who netted 43,171 votes. In 2004, Chatap contest again as an STBP candidate and won the seat receiving 66,216 votes against Congress' Nimkar who netted only 57,155 votes.

In 2009, Congress fielded Subhash Ramchandrarao Dhote from the constituency and won it receiving 61,476 votes against STBP's Sanjay Yadaorao Dhote who netted 45,389 votes. In the 2014 Assembly, STBP's Sanjay Yadaorao Dhote joined the BJP and won this seat fro the saffron party with 66,223 votes against Subhash Ramchandrarao Dhote.

For the 2019 election, Congress' Subhash Ramchandrarao Dhote once again take on sitting MLA and BJP leader Sanjay Yadaorao Dhote. Also in the fray are Bhanudash Prakash Jadhav of Bahujan Samaj Party, Mahaling Naganand Kanthale of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Waman Sadashivrao Chatap of Swatantra Bharat Paksha, among others.

Demographics – This city is the heart of cement production for the state.